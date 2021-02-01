2021 Daily Bulletin Readers Choice

Rules & Disclaimer: The Daily Bulletin: One entry per household or per online user – duplicate entries will be omitted. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age. Entrants must vote for at least 10 different categories for their ballot to count. Only official ballots will be accepted. No purchase necessary. All entries must be received no later than April 4, 2021. Employees/families of the Daily Bulletin, a part of Southern California News Group and its affiliates, are ineligible to win. Winners will be notified on or around April 12, 2021. The Daily Bulletin will not enter into a written or oral discussion regarding the contest, and all entries become the property of Southern California News Group. The Daily Bulletin reserves the right to publish the results of the reader survey, delete questions, or restructure, and to refuse questionable or duplicate entries. By submitting your email address, you agree to receive future mailings from Daily Bulletin and/or the group’s individual newspaper companies.